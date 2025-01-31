https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16982789SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A skeleton sits on a bench in a dimly lit room, captured from a low angle. The eerie atmosphere suits a horror video theme, with dramatic shadows. Suitable as mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 22.03 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 10.79 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.2 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.25 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare