https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16982837SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Low-angle shot of a serene garden path with smooth stones and lush grass, ideal for a calming nature video backdrop, capturing tranquility.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 44.2 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 27.33 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.56 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.27 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare