https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16982852SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A close-up video shot of flowing, liquid gold texture. The abstract, wavy pattern creates a luxurious and mesmerizing visual effect.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 53.22 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 27.53 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.3 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.37 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare