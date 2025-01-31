https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16982872SaveSaveVideo Info0:0829.97 FPSH.264Wide-angle shot of a worker in a hard hat and vest in a vast industrial warehouse, capturing the essence of a factory video scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 21.21 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.44 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.4 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.71 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare