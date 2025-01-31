https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16982880SaveSaveVideo Info0:0929.97 FPSH.264A low-angle video shot of a truck driving on a wet highway at dawn, capturing the motion and reflections on the road, under a cloudy sky.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 33.36 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.84 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.16 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.97 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare