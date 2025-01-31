https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16982894SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up shot of rich, melted chocolate swirls, capturing glossy textures and smooth flow, ideal for a decadent dessert video theme.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 38.42 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.87 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.09 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.92 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare