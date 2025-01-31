https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16982917SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A mesmerizing spiral galaxy concept in a cosmic video, captured from a top-down angle, featuring swirling clouds and glowing celestial elements.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 59.79 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 34.72 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 8.88 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.12 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare