https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16982918SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Surreal cosmic video art with swirling blue waves and golden celestial elements. Top-down angle enhances the mystical, dreamlike atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 33.32 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.38 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.15 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.98 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare