https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16982953SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Bright bakery interior with minimalist design, showcasing bread and pastries. Wide-angle shot captures spaciousness, ideal for a promotional video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 37.04 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.49 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.51 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.05 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare