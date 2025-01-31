https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16983149SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A blurred video still of a pink flower framed in a white border, shot from a top-down angle, creating a dreamy, abstract style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 59.71 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 29.65 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.78 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.84 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare