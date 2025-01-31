https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16983252SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Whimsical video concept of a girl in a rabbit costume walking on a path under a full moon, illustrated in a vintage cartoon style, side angle. Suitable as mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 35.9 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 18.47 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.99 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.43 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare