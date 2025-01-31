https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16983273SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSH.264A serene, animated fox nestled in tall grass, viewed from a high angle. The video style is soft and pastel, evoking a peaceful, natural setting. Suitable as mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 22.72 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 12.1 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.96 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 4.25 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare