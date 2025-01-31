https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16983713SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A vibrant blue butterfly ascends in a dark, mystical setting, leaving a sparkling trail. Captured from a low angle, resembling a fantasy video scene. Suitable as mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 22.82 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 13.07 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.05 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 4.6 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare