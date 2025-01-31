https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16983727SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Ornate mirror frames sky and clouds, surrounded by cherry blossoms. Shot from a low angle, creating a dreamy, surreal video aesthetic. Suitable as mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 32.73 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 15.74 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.16 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.45 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare