rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16983730
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

A mystical video scene featuring a moonlit ornate mirror in a lavender field. Shot from a low angle, capturing the enchanting reflection of the moon. Suitable as mobile wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 32.86 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 14.11 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.4 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.79 MB

View personal and business license