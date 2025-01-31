https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16983753SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Pixel art video style of an alien in a UFO, viewed from a front angle. The retro design features vibrant colors and a starry space background.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 9.36 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 5.25 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.97 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 2.98 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare