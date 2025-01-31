https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16983758SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A minimalist video still shows a person in a white shirt and black pants, standing in a corner. The low-angle shot adds a dramatic effect.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 12.05 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 5.15 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 828.07 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.48 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare