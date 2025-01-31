https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16983760SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A minimalist video scene with a man in a white shirt standing in a sleek, modern hallway. Low-angle shot enhances the futuristic, sterile ambiance.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 9.48 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 5.04 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 580.33 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.34 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare