rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16983761
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

A minimalist video scene with a person in a white shirt, shot from a low angle in a stark, empty room, emphasizing simplicity and focus.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 11.3 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.16 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 678.2 KB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.04 MB

View personal and business license