https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16983764SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A close-up video shot of a smiling person with purple hair in a cozy room, featuring warm lighting and a modern, relaxed atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 34.35 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.57 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.38 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.79 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare