https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16983766SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A man plays guitar in a cozy room, captured from a slightly low angle. The video has a warm, intimate ambiance with soft lighting and decor.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 37.37 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.57 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.2 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.33 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare