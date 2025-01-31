https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16983769SaveSaveVideo Info0:0929.97 FPSH.264A woman smiles at a smartphone camera, creating a casual, friendly video. The angle is slightly below eye level, capturing a relaxed atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 27.07 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.94 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.03 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.03 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare