rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16983769
Save
Video Info
0:09
29.97 FPS
H.264

A woman smiles at a smartphone camera, creating a casual, friendly video. The angle is slightly below eye level, capturing a relaxed atmosphere.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 27.07 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.94 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.03 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.03 MB

View personal and business license