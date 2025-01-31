https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16983773SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Casual video setup with a man speaking, side angle. Laptop and microphone visible, suggesting a podcast or online meeting environment.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 30.78 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.68 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.91 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.73 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare