rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16983791
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

Aerial view of lush green rice terraces at sunset, capturing the serene landscape. The video showcases nature's beauty with a tranquil atmosphere.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 53.92 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 28.19 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.78 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.68 MB

View personal and business license