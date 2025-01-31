https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16983811SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A rustic video shot of a fresh carrot on a wooden table, captured from a high angle, highlighting natural textures and sunlight shadows.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 45.42 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 22.93 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.71 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.6 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare