rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16983824
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

Wide-angle video shot of a modern conference room with professionals discussing at a table, large windows showcasing a cityscape in the background.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 43.79 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 24.73 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.02 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.4 MB

View personal and business license