https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16983824SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Wide-angle video shot of a modern conference room with professionals discussing at a table, large windows showcasing a cityscape in the background.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 43.79 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 24.73 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.02 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.4 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare