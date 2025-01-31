https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16983905SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Aerial video captures the iconic Golden Gate Bridge against a cityscape backdrop, showcasing its architectural grandeur from a high angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 52.84 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 24.17 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.33 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.46 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare