https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16983907SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Cozy bedroom with soft lighting, captured from a wide-angle view. The serene atmosphere is ideal for a calming video scene or interior design showcase.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 27.51 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.24 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.97 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.54 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare