https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16983956SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Aerial view of a busy logistics hub with trucks and containers. Captured from a high angle, ideal for a corporate video on supply chain operations.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 46.83 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 21.79 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.17 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.18 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare