https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16983966SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Low-angle video shot of a lush garden with a prominent tree, vibrant flowers, and neatly trimmed hedges under a clear blue sky.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 60.94 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 42.74 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 7.01 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.77 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare