https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16983988SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Aerial view of a cityscape at night with a crescent moon and stars. Lantern and fruits add a festive touch, suitable for a celebratory video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 22.08 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.41 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.69 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.79 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare