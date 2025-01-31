https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16984014SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Aerial video captures vast desert dunes under a clear blue sky, showcasing sweeping curves and shadows from a high-angle perspective.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 36.39 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.82 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.64 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.93 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare