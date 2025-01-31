https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16984047SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Futuristic video concept of a digital globe held by hands. Shot from a low angle, highlighting a blue holographic world map against a dark background. Suitable as mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 48.39 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 28.62 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 5.72 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.61 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare