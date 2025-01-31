https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16984049SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of water flowing into cupped hands, capturing a sense of purity and refreshment. Shot from a top-down angle for intimacy.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 35.38 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 22.59 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.74 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.41 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare