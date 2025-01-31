https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16984052SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Futuristic cityscape with neon-lit skyscrapers reflecting on wet pavement, captured from a low angle, resembling a cyberpunk video aesthetic. Suitable as mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 32.89 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 17.49 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.56 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.19 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare