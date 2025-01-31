https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16984054SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A futuristic cityscape with neon-lit skyscrapers shot from a low angle, evoking a cyberpunk video aesthetic against a moody sky. Suitable as mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 39.24 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 21.42 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.15 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.53 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare