https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16984084SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Luxurious living room with ocean view, shot from a low angle. Modern decor and large windows create a serene, cinematic video atmosphere. Suitable as mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 26.03 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 12.09 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.02 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.44 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare