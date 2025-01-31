https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16984104SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A video captures a low-angle view of a glowing dove ascending, with silhouetted hands reaching up, symbolizing hope and freedom.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 41.64 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 26.1 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 6.22 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.87 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare