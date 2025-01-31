https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16984192SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video still of a chameleon on a branch, shot from a low angle. The focus is on its vibrant colors against a blurred green background.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 40.16 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 22.16 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.29 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.86 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare