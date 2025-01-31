https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16984203SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Futuristic cityscape with neon accents viewed from a high-angle. The video showcases a vibrant, digital urban environment with geometric structures.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 102.72 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 57.01 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 8.45 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 13.85 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare