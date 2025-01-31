https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16984243SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Dynamic street view video with a low-angle shot, capturing the motion blur of yellow taxis against towering city skyscrapers in monochrome style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 58.83 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 29.67 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 7.37 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.11 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare