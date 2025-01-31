https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16984290SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Aerial view of a lavish dining table setup with wine, bread, cheese, and fruits, creating a cozy and inviting atmosphere, perfect for a food video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 27.73 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.69 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.72 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.16 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare