https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16984348SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264LoopDigital art video with a cosmic theme, featuring ethereal figures in motion. Top-down angle highlights swirling galaxy and electric patterns.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 59.55 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 36.42 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 8.25 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.14 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare