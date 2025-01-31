https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16984360SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A vibrant flamingo dips its head into the water, captured from a low angle. The video style highlights the serene, natural habitat and vivid colors.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 63.4 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 28.54 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.99 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.1 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare