https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16984420SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A mature man in a denim shirt talks on the phone, seated at a desk with a laptop and notebook. Side angle shot, suitable for a business video concept.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 25.44 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.22 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.82 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.65 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare