https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16984422SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A professional man in a suit talks on the phone in a modern office. Eye-level angle captures a video call setup with a laptop and books on the desk.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 23.14 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.89 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.73 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.62 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare