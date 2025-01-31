https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16984461SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up shot of a classic wall clock with a black frame, white face, and bold numbers, perfect for a time-lapse video concept.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 22.09 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.79 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.38 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.89 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare