https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16984463SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A man enjoys a steaming cup of coffee on a balcony, captured in a warm, side-angle shot. The cityscape in the background adds depth to the video scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 37.47 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.72 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.03 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.65 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare