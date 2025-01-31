https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16984475SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A video still shows a low-angle view of a lab with a biohazard sign. The dim lighting and reflective surfaces create a tense, futuristic atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 28.96 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.9 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.42 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.22 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare