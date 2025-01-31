https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16984479SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Eerie video scene of an industrial wasteland with biohazard signs. Low-angle shot enhances the ominous, foggy atmosphere and abandoned structures.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 37.02 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.48 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.32 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.47 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare